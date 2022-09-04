Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JCI. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of JCI opened at $54.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average is $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.