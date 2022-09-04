Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,638,000 after purchasing an additional 777,837 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 78.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 352,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $215,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $162.74 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.44 and a 200-day moving average of $174.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $427.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.