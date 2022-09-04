JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €30.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Alstom Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €20.86 ($21.29) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €22.99 and a 200-day moving average of €22.82. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($26.17) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($38.13).

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

