JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 3,000 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.58) price objective on Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) target price on Shell in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) target price on Shell in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) target price on Shell in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,831.40 ($34.21).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 2.2 %

SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,324 ($28.08) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The stock has a market cap of £170.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,135.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,146.53.

Shell Dividend Announcement

About Shell

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.36%.

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.