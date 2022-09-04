junca Cash (JCC) Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges

junca Cash (JCC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. junca Cash has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $35,195.00 worth of junca Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, junca Cash has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One junca Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001534 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00831334 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015519 BTC.
junca Cash Profile
junca Cash’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 coins. The official website for junca Cash is junca-cash.world. junca Cash’s official Twitter account is @JCC78549683 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
junca Cash Coin Trading
