Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) PT Lowered to $2.25 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.50 to $2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Jushi from $4.50 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Jushi Stock Performance

Jushi stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. Jushi has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

