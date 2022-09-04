Kalmar Price Tops $0.62 on Major Exchanges (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and $37,714.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002510 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00832166 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015691 BTC.
About Kalmar
Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,674,845 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.
Buying and Selling Kalmar
