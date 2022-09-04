Kalmar Price Tops $0.62 on Major Exchanges (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and $37,714.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00832166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015691 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,674,845 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

