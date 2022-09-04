Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kamada from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.
Kamada Stock Down 1.2 %
KMDA opened at $4.85 on Friday. Kamada has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $215.92 million, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 0.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
