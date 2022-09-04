Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kamada from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Kamada Stock Down 1.2 %

KMDA opened at $4.85 on Friday. Kamada has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $215.92 million, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

About Kamada

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Kamada during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Kamada by 111.2% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in Kamada by 103.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 307,831 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kamada by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares during the period.

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

