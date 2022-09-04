Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 325,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,738. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 78.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.02.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

See Also

