Keep3rV1 Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for about $115.81 or 0.00586887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $23.16 million and $2.65 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,733.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00036178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00132464 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022299 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network.

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.