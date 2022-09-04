Ki Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $14.08 Million (XKI)

Ki (XKI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, Ki has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Ki has a total market cap of $14.08 million and $10,767.00 worth of Ki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015490 BTC.

Ki Profile

Ki’s total supply is 947,624,753 coins and its circulating supply is 198,348,213 coins. Ki’s official Twitter account is @Ki_Foundation.

Ki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ki using one of the exchanges listed above.

