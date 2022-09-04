KickToken (KICK) Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week

KickToken (KICK) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One KickToken coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $845,479.26 and approximately $169,798.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,160,608 coins. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars.

