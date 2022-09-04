Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) vs. W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Financial Contrast

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 0 4 1 3.20 W&T Offshore 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus price target of $21.40, suggesting a potential upside of 23.41%. W&T Offshore has a consensus price target of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 28.44%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners 41.55% 25.19% 11.34% W&T Offshore 17.26% -102.77% 18.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

49.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of W&T Offshore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and W&T Offshore’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $135.62 million 8.28 $33.94 million $1.16 14.95 W&T Offshore $558.01 million 1.68 -$41.48 million $0.90 7.27

Kimbell Royalty Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than W&T Offshore. W&T Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimbell Royalty Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats W&T Offshore on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres. The company's mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 122,000 gross wells, including approximately 46,000 wells in the Permian Basin. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

