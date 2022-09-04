King DAG One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18,421.00 (KDAG)

King DAG (KDAG) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. King DAG has a total market cap of $9.18 million and $18,421.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000848 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About King DAG

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling King DAG

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

