Kingdom Game 4.0 Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $121,583.70 and $190.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00834111 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015568 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4.

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

