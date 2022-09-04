Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €58.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($60.20) target price on Kion Group in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Kion Group Stock Up 3.6 %

FRA:KGX opened at €39.88 ($40.69) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of €52.48. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($83.49).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

