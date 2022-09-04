KLAYswap Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $23.19 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.19 million and $791,571.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00004198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 27,851,345 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap.

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

