KnoxFS (New) (KFX) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

KnoxFS (New) (KFX) traded down 42.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One KnoxFS (New) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC on exchanges. KnoxFS (New) has a market capitalization of $105,774.22 and $1,376.00 worth of KnoxFS (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KnoxFS (New) has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KnoxFS (New) alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.00791903 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835841 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015555 BTC.

KnoxFS (New) Coin Profile

KnoxFS (New)’s total supply is 561,998 coins. KnoxFS (New)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox.

Buying and Selling KnoxFS (New)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KnoxFS (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KnoxFS (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KnoxFS (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KnoxFS (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KnoxFS (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.