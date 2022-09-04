Kohl’s Co. (KSS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on September 21st

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.

Kohl’s has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kohl’s has a payout ratio of 53.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kohl’s to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $201,401,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $11,078,000. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $7,180,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 258.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after buying an additional 90,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 322.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 53,562 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

