Kommunitas Trading Up 9.8% This Week (KOM)

Kommunitas (KOM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Kommunitas has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $350,061.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kommunitas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kommunitas Coin Profile

Kommunitas (KOM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2021. Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. The official website for Kommunitas is kommunitas.net. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1.

Kommunitas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kommunitas is a decentralized and tier-less Launchpad. It is a solution for Multi Chain oriented projects, welcoming projects from various blockchains like Polygon, BSC, Ethereum, Avalance, Solana, etc.The community of $KOM will vote and determine which project will be or will not be launched on Kommunitas platform.Telegram | Discord | MediumWhitepaper”

