Komodo Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Komodo has a market cap of $34.92 million and approximately $910,533.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001315 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00321643 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00113366 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00081788 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,579,501 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

