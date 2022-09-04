Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives $15.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.57.
Several analysts have commented on DNUT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. HSBC cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th.
In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $378,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,744,596.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -390.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93.
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $375.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
