Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives $15.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

Several analysts have commented on DNUT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. HSBC cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $378,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,744,596.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth $2,497,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -390.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $375.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Further Reading

