KT (NYSE:KT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.
KT Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE KT opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.71. KT has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Institutional Trading of KT
KT Company Profile
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KT (KT)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.