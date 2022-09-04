KT (NYSE:KT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

NYSE KT opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.71. KT has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of KT by 9.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of KT by 11.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KT by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

