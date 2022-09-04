KUN Price Reaches $4.71 on Exchanges (KUN)

KUN (KUN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 4th. KUN has a market capitalization of $9,420.37 and $76.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KUN has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One KUN coin can currently be bought for $4.71 or 0.00023740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KUN alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00834214 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015528 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io.

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.