KUN Price Reaches $4.71 on Exchanges (KUN)

KUN (KUN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 4th. KUN has a market capitalization of $9,420.37 and $76.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KUN has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One KUN coin can currently be bought for $4.71 or 0.00023740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002519 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00834214 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015528 BTC.
KUN Coin Profile
KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io.
KUN Coin Trading
