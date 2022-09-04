Kusama (KSM) Market Cap Tops $425.09 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $50.19 or 0.00254328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $425.09 million and approximately $20.62 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

