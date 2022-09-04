Kuverit Market Cap Reaches $95,563.32 (KUV)

Kuverit (KUV) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Kuverit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kuverit has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $95,563.32 and approximately $1.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kuverit Profile

KUV is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,654,360,436 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io.

Buying and Selling Kuverit

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

