LABS Group Market Capitalization Achieves $1.78 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $49,489.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LABS Group has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002518 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00831330 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015731 BTC.
About LABS Group
LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio.
Buying and Selling LABS Group
Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.