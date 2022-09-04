L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.40.

AIQUY stock opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 86,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

