L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.40.
L’Air Liquide Price Performance
AIQUY stock opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
