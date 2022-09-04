Lambda (LAMB) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.76 Million

Lambda (LAMB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. Lambda has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $369,125.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,737.89 or 1.00005904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00132498 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022295 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

LAMB is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,646,414,198 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lambda

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars.

