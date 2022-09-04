Lamden (TAU) Tops One Day Volume of $19,193.00

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. Lamden has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $19,193.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 25% higher against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io.

Buying and Selling Lamden

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

