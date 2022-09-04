Lamden Trading Up 25% Over Last Week (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $19,193.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 25% against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden's TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. "

