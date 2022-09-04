Lanceria 1-Day Volume Tops $5,395.00 (LANC)

Lanceria (LANC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, Lanceria has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Lanceria coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Lanceria has a total market cap of $542,742.31 and approximately $5,395.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00833423 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015556 BTC.

Lanceria Coin Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs.

Lanceria Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lanceria should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lanceria using one of the exchanges listed above.

