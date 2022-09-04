Lanceria (LANC) Achieves Market Cap of $537,197.66

Lanceria (LANC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Lanceria has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Lanceria coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lanceria has a market cap of $537,197.66 and approximately $9,511.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lanceria Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs.

Lanceria Coin Trading

