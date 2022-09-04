Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Cut to C$39.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to C$39.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$43.50.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$35.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.74. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$33.83 and a 1-year high of C$45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.52.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.2199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.