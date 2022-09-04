Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Cut to C$40.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

LB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$43.50.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$35.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 24.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.74. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$33.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.2199999 EPS for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

