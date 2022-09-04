Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Lowered to C$41.00 at TD Securities

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$43.50.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

TSE:LB opened at C$35.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.52. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$33.83 and a 1-year high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.2199999 earnings per share for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

