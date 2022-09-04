Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Lowered to C$46.00 at Cormark

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$43.50.

Shares of LB opened at C$35.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 24.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$40.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.74. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$33.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$259.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.35 million. Analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.2199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

