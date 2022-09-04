Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.50.

LB stock opened at C$35.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.74. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$33.83 and a 52 week high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.2199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

