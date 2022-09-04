Lead Wallet One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,412.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $259,967.29 and approximately $1,412.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00829977 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015625 BTC.
Lead Wallet Profile
Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io.
Lead Wallet Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.