Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Lee Enterprises Stock Down 1.0 %
LEE stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Lee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $116.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.29.
About Lee Enterprises
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.
