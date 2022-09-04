Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Lee Enterprises Stock Down 1.0 %

LEE stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Lee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $116.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

About Lee Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Opportunities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $12,818,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lee Enterprises by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $984,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

