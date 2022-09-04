Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
LEGH has been the subject of a number of other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I started coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.
Legacy Housing Stock Down 1.2 %
LEGH opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Legacy Housing has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $28.84.
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.
