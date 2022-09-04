Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LEGH has been the subject of a number of other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I started coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Legacy Housing Stock Down 1.2 %

LEGH opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Legacy Housing has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $28.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Legacy Housing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Legacy Housing in the first quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 64.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Legacy Housing in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Legacy Housing in the second quarter worth $167,000. 21.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Featured Articles

