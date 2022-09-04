LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LZ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Activity

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $163.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $270,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,314.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $270,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,314.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 15,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $183,096.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,682.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,370 shares of company stock worth $1,012,720. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth $391,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Finally, Portman Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

