Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $268.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lennox International from $335.00 to $292.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lennox International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lennox International from $248.00 to $190.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price objective on Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $244.40.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $245.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $182.85 and a 12 month high of $335.14.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 134.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $538,644.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $104,444.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,325.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $538,644.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,570.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its holdings in Lennox International by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 6,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lennox International by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in Lennox International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

