Levolution 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,185.00 (LEVL)

Levolution (LEVL) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Levolution coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Levolution has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. Levolution has a total market capitalization of $627,993.11 and approximately $1,185.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,894.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00132127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00035994 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022118 BTC.

Levolution Coin Profile

Levolution (LEVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,678,864 coins. Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Levolution is levolution.io.

Buying and Selling Levolution

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

