Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 1.71. Lifeway Foods has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 2.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lifeway Foods will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

