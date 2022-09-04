LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2022

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITBGet Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE LITB opened at $0.99 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $111.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITBGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox

(Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.