Lightstreams (PHT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $27.00

Lightstreams (PHT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a market cap of $145,913.55 and $27.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lightstreams

PHT is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io.

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

