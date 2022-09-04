LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Hits $0.0047 on Exchanges

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $1,763.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,144,591,637 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co.

LikeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

