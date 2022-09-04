Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Lincoln National by 735.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Lincoln National by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

LNC opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.89. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

