Linker Coin (LNC) Price Down 21.4% Over Last Week

Linker Coin (LNC) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $507.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One Linker Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linker Coin Coin Profile

Linker Coin (LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linker Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

